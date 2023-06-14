Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images, Andrew Toth/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

This Friday (June 16), Killer Mike will unveil his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which will consist of 14 songs and a wealth of appearances from Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, Mozzy, and more. On Tuesday (June 13), fans were able to check out a new single from the project titled “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” a collaboration alongside Future, Eryn Allen Kane, and the increasingly elusive André 3000, the last of whom kicks the song off with a verse about the variations of life and the importance of time.

“Communication comin’ in, too much that I can’t communicate with all of them, I do wish I had scientist or engineer friends, let’s go, get out of here, petrol is cheaper than it’s ever been, and then, who’s to say when all would end? All I know is whеn the portrait painted, bettеr have your portion of the rent…”

Back in May, Killer Mike took to Instagram to explain what can be expected upon listening to his forthcoming effort. “I’ve assembled a cast of some of the best artists from Atlanta and beyond,” he said. “Our collective perspectives will allow you to understand the glorious story and beautiful nuances of what it’s like to be a Black boy growing up in the deeply religious south, specifically the westside of Atlanta.”

Press play on “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — produced by André 3000, No I.D., James Blake, DJ Paul, and Twhy Exclusive — and check out the full tracklisting for MICHAEL below.

MICHAEL tracklist:

  1. “DOWN BY LAW” feat. CeeLo Green
  2. “SHED TEARS” feat. Mozzy
  3. “RUN” feat. Young Thug
  4. “NRICH” feat. 6LACK and Eryn Allen Kane
  5. “TALK’N THAT S**T!”
  6. “SLUMMER” feat. Jagged Edge
  7. “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” feat. André 3000, Eryn Allen Kane, and Future
  8. “TWO DAYS” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  9. “SPACESHIP VIEWS” feat. Curren$y, 2 Chainz, and Kaash Paige
  10. “EXIT 9” feat. Blxst
  11. “SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES” feat. Fabo
  12. “MOTHERLESS” feat. Eryn Allen Kane
  13. DON’T LET THE DEVIL” feat. EL-P and ​​thankugoodsir
  14. “HIGH AND HOLY” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Juicy J drops off animated video for "Deadbeat" with La Chat

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new mixtape 'See Ya'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023

Jeezy announces new book "Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023
View More

