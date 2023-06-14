This Friday (June 16), Killer Mike will unveil his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which will consist of 14 songs and a wealth of appearances from Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, Mozzy, and more. On Tuesday (June 13), fans were able to check out a new single from the project titled “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” a collaboration alongside Future, Eryn Allen Kane, and the increasingly elusive André 3000, the last of whom kicks the song off with a verse about the variations of life and the importance of time.
“Communication comin’ in, too much that I can’t communicate with all of them, I do wish I had scientist or engineer friends, let’s go, get out of here, petrol is cheaper than it’s ever been, and then, who’s to say when all would end? All I know is whеn the portrait painted, bettеr have your portion of the rent…”
Back in May, Killer Mike took to Instagram to explain what can be expected upon listening to his forthcoming effort. “I’ve assembled a cast of some of the best artists from Atlanta and beyond,” he said. “Our collective perspectives will allow you to understand the glorious story and beautiful nuances of what it’s like to be a Black boy growing up in the deeply religious south, specifically the westside of Atlanta.”
Press play on “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — produced by André 3000, No I.D., James Blake, DJ Paul, and Twhy Exclusive — and check out the full tracklisting for MICHAEL below.
MICHAEL tracklist:
- “DOWN BY LAW” feat. CeeLo Green
- “SHED TEARS” feat. Mozzy
- “RUN” feat. Young Thug
- “NRICH” feat. 6LACK and Eryn Allen Kane
- “TALK’N THAT S**T!”
- “SLUMMER” feat. Jagged Edge
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” feat. André 3000, Eryn Allen Kane, and Future
- “TWO DAYS” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
- “SPACESHIP VIEWS” feat. Curren$y, 2 Chainz, and Kaash Paige
- “EXIT 9” feat. Blxst
- “SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES” feat. Fabo
- “MOTHERLESS” feat. Eryn Allen Kane
- “DON’T LET THE DEVIL” feat. EL-P and thankugoodsir
- “HIGH AND HOLY” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
