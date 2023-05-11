Photo: Screenshot from Killer Mike’s “Don’t Let The Devil” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

On June 16, Killer Mike will release his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which will consist of 14 tracks and additional appearances from Young Thug, André 3000, Future, and more. On Wednesday (May 10), the Atlanta veteran unveiled two connecting visuals for “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless,” both of which were directed by Davi Peña and pay tribute to Mike’s late mother, Druzella Denise Clonts.

In the first clip for “Don’t Let The Devil” (which features El-P and thankugoodsir), Mike can be seen reminiscing in what’s presumed to be his childhood home. While looking through photos of earlier days and lighting a joint, he’s transported back to what he describes as one of “OG Mama Niecy’s Friday night get downs.” Viewers can see him and his collaborators gambling while a crowd of loved ones enjoy the night around them.

That same residence remains a central point in the second clip for the Eryn Allen Kane-assisted “Motherless,” with shots of Mike taking us through different stages in his mother’s life — all of which match the emotionally charged rhymes heard throughout.

“My mama dead, my grandmama dead, to keep it honest, I get depressed and be feelin’ scared, you see I wasn’t prepared and never will be, to think about your death, Denise, sometimes it kills me, you won’t believe it, mama, I achieved it, mama, I turned these hatin’ a** people to believers, mama, a Black boy going to a team, mama, mama, disregarded as a leader by his people, mama…”

As Killer Mike previously revealed on social media, Clonts “transitioned to be with our ancestors” in 2017.

“All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed,” he said at the time. “I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam.”

Press play on both “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti appear in trailer for 'Exposing Parchman' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Twitter fawns over Pardi’s poem seemingly directed to Megan Thee Stallion: “More of this, please”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces in "Won't Back Down" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
El-P
Eryn Allen Kane
Killer Mike
Music Videos
Rap
thankugoodsir

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti appear in trailer for 'Exposing Parchman' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Twitter fawns over Pardi’s poem seemingly directed to Megan Thee Stallion: “More of this, please”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces in "Won't Back Down" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More