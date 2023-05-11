On June 16, Killer Mike will release his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which will consist of 14 tracks and additional appearances from Young Thug, André 3000, Future, and more. On Wednesday (May 10), the Atlanta veteran unveiled two connecting visuals for “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless,” both of which were directed by Davi Peña and pay tribute to Mike’s late mother, Druzella Denise Clonts.

In the first clip for “Don’t Let The Devil” (which features El-P and thankugoodsir), Mike can be seen reminiscing in what’s presumed to be his childhood home. While looking through photos of earlier days and lighting a joint, he’s transported back to what he describes as one of “OG Mama Niecy’s Friday night get downs.” Viewers can see him and his collaborators gambling while a crowd of loved ones enjoy the night around them.

That same residence remains a central point in the second clip for the Eryn Allen Kane-assisted “Motherless,” with shots of Mike taking us through different stages in his mother’s life — all of which match the emotionally charged rhymes heard throughout.

“My mama dead, my grandmama dead, to keep it honest, I get depressed and be feelin’ scared, you see I wasn’t prepared and never will be, to think about your death, Denise, sometimes it kills me, you won’t believe it, mama, I achieved it, mama, I turned these hatin’ a** people to believers, mama, a Black boy going to a team, mama, mama, disregarded as a leader by his people, mama…”

As Killer Mike previously revealed on social media, Clonts “transitioned to be with our ancestors” in 2017.

“All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed,” he said at the time. “I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam.”

Press play on both “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless” below.