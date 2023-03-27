Halle Bailey has a thought or two when it comes to the current generation of actors and actresses.

In a behind-the-scenes video with EDITION Magazine, the March cover star shared her feelings about young TV/film storytellers. During the interview, Halle said:

“I definitely would describe the energy of the new actors of this generation as something that is so vibrant and special and just free. I mean, my peers, like the young people who are doing stuff today, are just cool as hell.”

Halle added, “We’re unapologetically ourselves. We’re free. We can do what we want, and we are encouraging people to be as creative as they can be and to love one another. And I think that’s really special. I’m inspired every single day by seeing the art that comes out of my favorite artists and the people that I consider my friends.”

Halle Bailey is undoubtedly about to make big waves in 2023! @HalleBailey will not only be starring in The Little Mermaid but will play young Nettie in the upcoming film version of The Color Purple💜 Read the cover story for #EDITION: https://t.co/ckHH38L2TM pic.twitter.com/CqsplGbduo — Edition by Modern Luxury (@editionmodlux) March 20, 2023

Among the current generation of storytellers are Halle, her sister Chlöe Bailey, Yara Shahidi, Da’Vinchi, Daniel Ezra, Storm Reid, Zendaya, and more. Zendaya currently stars in HBO’s “Euphoria” and has appeared as Jane in two Marvel Spider-Man films. Reid also found success with the streaming platform as she guest-starred in an episode of “The Last of Us” drama series.

Ezra spearheads CW’s sports drama “All American,” in which Da’Vinchi appeared for several episodes. Now, Da’Vinchi co-stars in the Starz series “BMF,” which is centered on the infamous Black Mafia Family. Chlöe has generated buzz for her acting performance on Amazon Prime’s “Swarm,” while fans await her new Peacock Original film, Praise This, which drops on April 7. And Halle and Shahidi are growing with the Disney family as they each star in one of the studio’s remakes.

On April 28, viewers can watch Shahidi portray the iconic role of Tinker Bell in Disney Plus’ Peter Pan and Wendy. And on May 26, a little under a month afterward, fans can head to theaters to see Halle star in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. But in the meantime, we wish the newest Disney princess a Happy Birthday.