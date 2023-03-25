Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey is so unbothered by the excited and sometimes harsh criticisms of her sex scene in “Swarm.” Since the series premiered on Prime on March 17, the singer has found herself, yet again, the talk of social media.

As most people know by now, minutes into the first episode, Bailey’s character Marissa has a steamy bedroom tryst with her boyfriend Khalid, who is played by Damson Idris. While social media was up in arms seeing the two Hollywood talents in a compromising position, the singer says it really is not as big a deal as everyone has made it out to be.

“I’m an actress, you know, and I feel like it’s about art,” she told radio personality Big Boy on Friday (March 24). “And when I first received the script, I was just like (gasp). It was insane and gorgeous,” noted the In Pieces songwriter. She continued, “I think people are just forgetting the plot of that scene. It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what makes it kind of blow out of proportion. But I’m barely seen for two seconds in that.”

Bailey, who also has acting credits in “Grown-ish” and Praise This, reiterated that at the end of the day, some viewers might be forgetting that she is doing her job and not putting her own private moments on display for everyone to see. “I’m an actress. I was doing my job, and I think people just gotta remember I’m an adult, and I’m an artist, and nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me,” said the 24-year-old. “You didn’t see nipple. You didn’t there.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Bailey attended SXSW with the project’s star, Dominique Fishback, where she disclosed that she was initially intimidated by the intimate scene. “As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” she revealed. “I’m not like that — like that sexual and open. So, I was like (sigh), okay. So, Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

The Beyoncé protégé also credited her scene partner, Idris, for helping to make her feel more comfortable about stripping down. “We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that,” she explained. “I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked.”

Peep the full interview below.

