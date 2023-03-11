Photo: Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images and Amy Sussman/GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Damson Idris has officially made it to the big league now that Denzel Washington knows who he is. As fans may recall, the box office juggernaut made social media gold when he was asked about the younger talent being compared to him. Unfortunately for Idris, his idol had no idea who he was.

“Who are we talking about?” Washington asked the reporter on the red carpet for A Journal for Jordan last year. When she explained that the 31-year-old was the star of FX’s “Snowfall,” he responded, “I don’t know who that is.” He added that he would go find out, but first, he looked directly into the camera and said, “No disrespect, Dancin. No disrespect, Dancin.”

For weeks — or, as Idris recently revealed, for a year — the rising talent was clowned after having his name butchered by one of the most respected actors in the industry. But the U.K.-bred thespian ended up having the last laugh. During a recent appearance on “Good Morning America,” he shared that he had a full circle moment of sorts with Washington.

Idris said the big moment took place at a Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “He walks my direction, and he goes to shake all of the news people’s hands. He’s walking right by me, and I’m like, ‘I got to say something. Denzel, Denzel, hi. Thank you, thank you for everything,’” he recalled on Thursday (March 9). “He’s like, ‘Thank you, son.’”

The breakout star of Outside the Wire said he made sure to introduce himself to the veteran actor. “I was like, ‘Hey, it’s Damson Idris,’ and then he spins, remembers last year when I was getting cooked, and then he was like, ‘Aye, my man! Aye, my boy! You owe me money, you owe me money!’” explained Idris. “It was just the best moment ever.”

Check out Damson Idris’ recollection of meeting Denzel Washington, plus his impersonation of the Oscar winner below.

