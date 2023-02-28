Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Last year, “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris was among the many celebrities to walk in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show.” But in a recent sit down with ELLE magazine, the British-Nigerian star revealed before the opportunity to work with the “Diamonds” singer came, he had an awkward encounter with her at a party.

“It was at a party that I’m probably never going to be invited to after I tell this story,” Idris said in the interview. He then described how he decided to seize the moment and approach the “What’s My Name?” artist. “She was at the bar. And I was like, ‘This is my moment.’ And I walked up to the bar with my best James Bond impersonation. ‘Hi, I’m Damson… Damson Idris. Lovely to meet you. You look fantastic today.'”

“And then she was kind of giving me one-worded answers like, get out of here, you freak,” Idris continued. “And then I said, ‘How come, as I’m speaking to you, it’s like you think I’m up to something?’ And she was like, ‘Because you are.’ Fast forward. Savage Fenty. Love you, Rihanna. Full-circle moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

During the interview, Idris also spoke about his role in FX’s “Snowfall,” which is currently in its final season. The TV drama first made its way to screens in 2017 before it immediately rose to popularity and became the talk of the industry. On Jan. 12, the network released the trailer for the series’ sixth season.

According to the show’s YouTube description, in this season, “a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD‘s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?” The show made its official return on Feb. 22 with a two-episode premiere. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday on FX, plus fans can stream exclusively via Hulu on Thursdays.

