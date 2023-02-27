Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Following a weekend filled with custom red carpet looks and powerful acceptance speeches, EGOT recipient Viola Davis shared her thoughts on Instagram after she attended both the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards.

Yesterday (Feb. 26), Davis was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role at the SAG Awards. And although she didn’t take home the award, she congratulated Michelle Yeoh and others honored on stage while also shouting out her glam team. “To my fellow actors who were recognized at the SAG Awards last night, congratulations!” Davis captioned her IG post. “You continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible on screen. And a special shout out to my amazing glam squad for making me feel like a million bucks!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

On Feb. 25, the night prior, Davis secured a win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the 2022 film The Woman King“This NAACP Image Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire cast and crew, who poured their hearts and souls into making The Woman King,” Davis wrote in another post. “I am so grateful for their support and collaboration, and I share this award with each and every one of them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Earlier this month, Davis completed a milestone that only a few others have been able to achieve. On Feb. 5, she joined the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend by becoming the latest to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) status after she scored an award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

“Oh, my God,” Davis said during her speech. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

