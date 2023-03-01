The “Grown-ish” girls are winning! Yesterday (Feb. 28), it was revealed that Yara Shahidi would become the first Black woman to transform into the role of Tinker Bell. The 23-year-old was unveiled as the fiery fairy for the Disney live-action remake of Peter Pan just months before her Freeform co-star Halle Bailey dazzles the world as the first Black Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Peter Pan & Wendy, as the upcoming movie is titled, follows the 1953 animated Disney classic tale of a little boy who can’t grow up and loves his life of adventure in Neverland. Aside from the film seeing a Black Tinker Bell in Shahidi, fans can also expect other updates like the Lost Boys being “not all boys,” as the official trailer shows. Alexander Molony takes the lead as Peter Pan with Ever Anderson as Wendy in the David Lowery-directed film. And don’t worry, the fable’s famed villain, Captain Hook, returns as Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts 3). Indigenous actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk will see the role of Tiger Lily.

Ahead of the movie’s April 28 release, Lowery stated, “In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure.” He continued, “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen. I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.” Fans are thrilled about Shahidi’s new role.

“Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell! She’s so cute,” one person said of the petite actress. Another wrote, “Tinker Bell and Princess Ariel. Yara Shahidi and Halle Bailey are doing it for Black girls.” Bailey recently discussed the importance of representation after facing backlash for being a Black woman portraying a fictional white character. “I know people are like: ​‘It’s not about race.’ But now that I’m [Ariel], people don’t understand that when you’re Black… it’s so important for us to see ourselves,” she revealed in a Feb. 23 interview with The Face magazine.

