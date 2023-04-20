Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Killer Mike has been hard at work on his long-awaited LP, titled MICHAEL, which is said to feature assists from the likes of Lil Wayne, André 3000, 6LACK, and Dave Chappelle. During a SXSW listening session, he spoke to his supporters about what it meant to gift them with new music.

“My life truly is a testimony for what happens when you show up and keep believing something is calling you to do better for yourself,” he said. “I don’t know what’s after this life, but I will treasure this night for the rest of my life.”

Today (April 20), the Atlanta veteran announced that the album will officially make landfall June 16. Via press release, he described MICHAEL using a reference to the Marvel universe. “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan,” the rapper explained.

In addition, fans were treated to a single from the forthcoming effort titled “Don’t Let The Devil,” a collaboration that sees Mike connecting with Run The Jewels cohort El-P and Thank You Good Sir. Produced by El-P, No I.D., and Little Shalimar, the track contains the kind of multilayered lyricism that made RTJ one of the hottest groups on the scene.

Upon its eventual arrival, MICHAEL will be Killer Mike’s latest solo project since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, which consisted of 12 dope cuts and heavyweight appearances from Bun B, Trouble, Scar, Emily Panic, and more. Since then, he would go on to form the aforementioned group with El-P, churning out four arguable classics in the process. Outside of his own work, the “A.D.I.D.A.S.” talent could also be heard on songs like Big Boi’s “Thom Petite,” Yelawolf’s “Rhyme Room,” Snoh Aalegra’s “Bad Things (Remix),” Logic’s “Confess,” Freddie Gibbs’ “Palmolive,” Black Thought’s “Good Morning,” T.I.’s “How I Feel,” and Ace Hood’s “Greatness.”

 

Killer Mike
Rap

