Bun B’s Trill Burgers will soon have a brick-and-mortar location. Yesterday (Dec. 14), the Port Arthur legend announced that the popular food brand will be residing in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The building that Bun B has secured was formerly home to the hot dog-based fast food restaurant James Coney Island.

Bun B spoke on the power move in an official statement:

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one. We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Trill Burgers launched last year at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards and includes restaurateur Andy Nguyen, publicist Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares as part of the founding team. Its claim to fame is its approach to the smash burger, which is served as either a beef or vegan option with the customer’s choice of fixings and a special Trill Sauce. Since its inception, Bun B’s burgers have been sold at a variety of big events like California’s Coachella, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and New York’s Rock The Bells. Last month, Trill Burgers teamed up with Pepsi’s Dig In program to participate in a four-week residency at both Luxor Hotel and Casino’s Public House and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Libertine Social in Las Vegas. Many of the UGK alum’s fellow hip hop peers have also given their co-sign, including the outspoken Fat Joe, who called it “the number one burger in America.”

For those in the Houston area, you can find additional information on Bun B‘s new location below, which is slated to open its doors in 2023.