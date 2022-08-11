Back in March, Texas legends Bun B and Cory Mo teamed up for Mo Trill, an 11-song joint effort with a wealth of assists from Larry June, Trae tha Truth, Benny the Butcher, Z-Ro, Big K.R.I.T., 2 Chainz, Wale, Tobe Nwigwe, and more. Over the past weekend, the duo decided to bless the masses with a new visual from the project for “Feel Good,” which features Devin the Dude and Mattie B. Over soulful production, the artists can be heard celebrating life and reminiscing about the younger days:

“Man it feel good, I got another day, get down and give thanks, wouldn’t start it another way, He on my side, so I ain’t worried ’bout what a brother say, the sun is shining so it’s time to let yo’ brother play, cars candy-covered way, back when I was growing up, before the singin’ and the smokin’ and the pourin’ up, befo’ the boppers and sho’-stoppers was showin’ up, and it was still P-A-T that we was throwin’ up, now your boy’s glowin’ up…”

Courtesy of Orbit DidIt, the accompanying clip for “Feel Good” brings viewers to a backyard cookout under the sun. Bun B, Cory Mo, Devin the Dude, and Mattie B can all be spotted enjoying the festivities as loved ones grub on food and play different activities around them. All in all, it’s a shining memory of an eventful summer that’s slowly but surely coming to a close.

Prior to Mo Trill, Bun B connected with Statik Selektah and LE$ for 2019’s TrillStatik and 2021’s Distant, respectively. His last solo effort was 2018’s Return of the Trill, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Lil Wayne, Run the Jewels, Giggs, Yo Gotti, 8Ball & MJG, and his late UGK co-star Pimp C. Press play on “Feel Good” below.