By Jon Powell
  03.20.2023

Over the weekend, Killer Mike held an event in support of his forthcoming album, Michael, during this year’s SXSW Festival. While at the Austin, TX staple Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, the Atlanta talent provided attendees an exclusive listening session to what’s quickly becoming one of 2023’s highly anticipated projects. Confirmed artists on said LP include Lil Wayne, André 3000, 6LACK, and Dave Chappelle, the last of whom also joined in on the aforementioned festivities.

As reported by the show’s host, SPIN, those who packed into the 200-person venue were treated to new songs like “Shed Tears” and “High + Holy,” the latter of which serves as a tribute to Killer Mike’s wife, Shana Render. At one point, Mike shared a powerful message of appreciation for all who aided in the success of his special night.

“My life truly is a testimony for what happens when you show up and keep believing something is calling you to do better for yourself,” Killer Mike said. “I don’t know what’s after this life, but I will treasure this night for the rest of my life.”

 

In regard to his solo efforts, Michael will follow Killer Mike’s fifth album, R.A.P. Music. Released in 2012, R.A.P. Music consisted of 12 songs and additional appearances from Bun B, T.I., Trouble, Scar, Emily Panic, and El-P. A year after that album made landfall, Mike and El-P would join forces to create Run The Jewels, delivering four classic full-length efforts to date. As he revealed to Consequence in 2022, the duo are also gearing up for a fifth installment of their groundbreaking series.

“I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together,” Mike stated. “We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

