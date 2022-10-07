Killer Mike is all for President Biden’s latest move to pardon thousands who have been convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. On Thursday (Oct. 6), after Biden’s announcement, Mike went to his Twitter to retweet his support for the president.

The 47-year-old musician and activist tweeted, “Good,” to Biden’s statement revealing his decision to absolve Americans of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. “There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” the president tweeted. “My pardon will remove this burden.”

Killer Mike shared two more tweets from Biden, saying: “Best!!!!! Reschedule. Legalize. Allow the folks [you] are freeing into the business and ownership in the legal space. We will support [you] on this, Mr. President.”

REVOLT reported President Biden’s three steps toward ending the racial injustice against Black and Brown people regarding marijuana on Thursday. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” he said. “I am urging all governors to do the same with regard to state offenses. I am [also] asking the secretary of health and human services and the attorney general to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”

David Culver, vice president of government relations for Canopy Growth, responded to Biden’s marijuana reform: “Today represents action from the Administration that we have been waiting for — an acknowledgment that cannabis prohibition has failed and that too many lives have been significantly impacted as a result.”

According to The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), per USA Today, roughly 1,000 people were charged with violating federal marijuana laws last year, and nearly 7,000 were federally charged with those offenses in 2012. In 2019, about 500,000 people were arrested for weed-related charges, most of which were state-related, according to the FBI.

You can read Killer Mike’s tweets down below: