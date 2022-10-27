Today (Oct. 27), Killer Mike returns with his latest single “TALK’N THAT S**T!” which boasts production from DJ Paul and TWhy. The track sees the Atlanta veteran addressing his detractors with some of his hardest bars to date:

“N**gas talk to me about that woke a** s**t, same n**gas walking on some broke a** s**t, you see yo’ words ain’t worth no money, I ain’t spoke back b**ch, all of you n**gas hang together on some Brokeback s**t, really, y’all n**gas some h**s on some h** a** s**t, look at me and take a picture on some Kodak s**t, what you see is a G and you envy that s**t, I can see it in yo’ eyes like a envious b**ch, I’m in rooms with politicians talking business and s**t, hear you come with your opinion, ain’t solicit that s**t…”

“TALK’N THAT S**T!” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Seck. The three-minute clip is essentially a celebration of Black life with beautiful people (including Paul and fellow Three 6 Mafia alum Gangsta Boo) in barber shops, strip clubs, classrooms, and more. Shots of Killer Mike in a photography studio are interspersed with motorcycle riders, gun owners, and members of the YouthBuild program.

It’s been 10 years since the Dungeon Family alum liberated his latest solo effort R.A.P. Music, which contained 12 songs and additional appearances from Bun B, T.I., Trouble, Scar, Emily Panic, and El-P. Since then, he and El-P combined to form Run The Jewels, a group that has spawned four critically acclaimed albums to date. Back in July, Killer Mike would unveil the well-received “RUN” with Young Thug, Dave Chappelle, and No I.D., quickly raising hopes that a new LP is in the works. Press play on “TALK’N THAT S**T!” below.