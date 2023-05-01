On June 16, Killer Mike will officially unveil his long-awaited MICHAEL album. The project is said to feature appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, André 3000, 6LACK, and Dave Chappelle. Along with the release date announcement, fans also received the first single, “Don’t Let The Devil,” a collaboration with El-P, Thank You Good Sir, No I.D., and Little Shalimar.

Today (May 1), the Georgia-born emcee revealed he will be hitting the road this summer for his “The High and Holy Tour.” The 19-date run marks his first major solo outing since touring in support of his 2012 album, R.A.P Music. “The High and Holy Tour” kicks off in July 10 in Birmingham and will makes its way to major cities like Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on Aug. 5 in New Orleans.

“My life truly is a testimony for what happens when you show up and keep believing something is calling you to do better for yourself,” the rapper said during a listening session of his at SXSW earlier this year. “I don’t know what’s after this life, but I will treasure this night for the rest of my life.”

The aforementioned R.A.P. Music LP featured appearances from Bun B, Trouble, Scar, Emily Panic, and more across 12 total tracks. Outside of his own releases, Killer Mike could be heard dishing out guest verses on tracks like Big Boi’s “Thom Pettie,” Snoh Aalegra’s “Bad Things (Remix),” Freddie Gibbs’ “Palmolive,” and more.

Check out the full list of dates for Killer Mike’s forthcoming “The High & Holy Tour” down below.

July 10 – Birmingham, AL

July 11 – Charleston, SC

July 13 – Atlanta, GA

July 14 – Nashville, TN

July 15 – Charlotte, NC

July 17 – Norfolk, VA

July 20 – New York, NY

July 21 – Philadelphia, PA

July 23 – Chicago, IL

July 24 – Minneapolis, MN

July 27 – Seattle, WA

July 28 – Portland, OR

July 29 – San Francisco, CA

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 31 – Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 3 – Houston, TX

Aug. 4 – Dallas, TX

Aug. 5 – New Orleans, LA