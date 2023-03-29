Photo: Screenshot from 6LACK’s “Preach” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Last Friday (March 24), 6LACK officially unveiled his highly anticipated third studio LP, Since I Have A Lover. The body of work was equipped with 19 records and just two features from Don Toliver and QUIN. Today (March 29), the Atlanta talent keeps his momentum going with the official music video for “Preach” from the project. Directed by AboveGround, the clip uses the element of water throughout the visual to symbolize the artist’s struggles as he sings about setbacks and comebacks:

“I know they love it when I talk that s**t, it’s really smoke, so you gon’ wheeze for a second/ Help him breathe for a second, still starvin’ like I need for my seconds/ Tryna find my stroke, it won’t take that long, all I need is four seconds, I gotta get my dreams back vivid, I put the weed down/ But only for a week now, next week it’s back to chief style, dreamt the whole world went up in flames/ It’s been only me and ’bout five other n**gas promotin’ change” 

The 30-year-old artist headed across the pond to create the visual, and he was inspired to come back to perform. “Shot in and around London with AboveGround,” he wrote on Instagram. “Being there this time felt like home away from home, so I gotta make sure it’s on that tour schedule.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by black (@6lack)


6LACK’s last solo album was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, a widely loved offering that housed hits like “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole and “Loaded Gun.” The project also boasted additional appearances from Future, Khalid, and Offset across 14 total tracks. Prior to that, he shared FREE 6LACK, his 2016 debut LP led by breakout records like “PRBLMS,” “Ex Calling,” and “Worst Luck.”

Be sure to press play on 6LACK’s brand new “Preach” music video down below.

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Phabo sings about accountability in new "Scorpio Moon" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023
