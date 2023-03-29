Last Friday (March 24), 6LACK officially unveiled his highly anticipated third studio LP, Since I Have A Lover. The body of work was equipped with 19 records and just two features from Don Toliver and QUIN. Today (March 29), the Atlanta talent keeps his momentum going with the official music video for “Preach” from the project. Directed by AboveGround, the clip uses the element of water throughout the visual to symbolize the artist’s struggles as he sings about setbacks and comebacks:

“I know they love it when I talk that s**t, it’s really smoke, so you gon’ wheeze for a second/ Help him breathe for a second, still starvin’ like I need for my seconds/ Tryna find my stroke, it won’t take that long, all I need is four seconds, I gotta get my dreams back vivid, I put the weed down/ But only for a week now, next week it’s back to chief style, dreamt the whole world went up in flames/ It’s been only me and ’bout five other n**gas promotin’ change”

The 30-year-old artist headed across the pond to create the visual, and he was inspired to come back to perform. “Shot in and around London with AboveGround,” he wrote on Instagram. “Being there this time felt like home away from home, so I gotta make sure it’s on that tour schedule.”

6LACK’s last solo album was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, a widely loved offering that housed hits like “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole and “Loaded Gun.” The project also boasted additional appearances from Future, Khalid, and Offset across 14 total tracks. Prior to that, he shared FREE 6LACK, his 2016 debut LP led by breakout records like “PRBLMS,” “Ex Calling,” and “Worst Luck.”

Be sure to press play on 6LACK’s brand new “Preach” music video down below.