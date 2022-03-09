Following the success of last fall’s “Gaslight,” rising star Eli Derby has continued to build on his momentum with an acoustic cover of Tyler, The Creator‘s “Earfquake” and another infectious bop titled “Love Song.” Today (Mar. 9), he adds to that with “Lately,” a collaboration alongside fellow LVRN talent 6LACK that’s centered around their former flames drifting off to another love interest:

“Who’s that on your line, love? Heard you got a new best friend, spendin’ hella time lately, I’m not the only one that you invest in, why you gotta go so soon? Runnin’ only makes things worse, oh, you’ve been steps ahead lately, feels like you got your lines rehearsed, we was on the same wave, who told you to change things? I was thought we was gang-gang, used to slide through with the thing-thing, fuckin’ up your bayang, turned you to my main…”

The track is accompanied by a lyric video that sees Derby performing for the camera in a warehouse loft. While 6LACK doesn’t make an appearance in the clip, it’s hopeful that an official visual will arrive with his inclusion soon.

A true multi-talent in every sense of the word, Derby began playing drums at the age of two, expanding to singing in the choir and playing the piano by the time he reached his teenage years. After putting in work in and around his DMV stomping grounds, he eventually partnered up with LVRN in 2020, a well-established company that — as he revealed in an interview with UPROXX — allows him to be him:

“I’m 15/16 at the time I met them and I see these five successful Black guys, and it felt right. It felt like a place where I could be myself. The energy was very genuine and their taste in music and how they just operate … They know what they’re doing.”

With that, you can enjoy Eli Derby and 6LACK‘s “Lately.”