By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

It is no secret that Atlanta has produced some of the hottest rappers in the game. From OutKast to Jeezy to Lil Baby, the A will always be seen as one of the best rap cities. One Atlanta MC that single-handedly paved his own way in the rap game is Killer Mike, and he is making one hell of a return with his upcoming Michael album. While rap fans are being gifted with a great abundance of hip hop this year, Mike joins the party as he connects with Future and Andre 3000 for what sounds like a massive collaboration.

On Monday (April 17), the Run The Jewels representative held a listening party in New York for his highly anticipated solo effort. The event was held inside St. Ann’s Holy Trinity Church, which is likely a nod to Mike’s southern roots.

Footage of the track “Scientists & Engineers” was captured by an attendee in a now-deleted YouTube video. Right when the song starts, a choir can be heard harmonizing over synths with Future’s melodic tone weaving through the intro as well, paving the way for a rare guest verse from André 3000. “All I know is when the portrait is painted better have your portion of the rent/A dollar more and you will get upgraded when you think you’ve made it you are then/Just tolerated, overrated, hope I’m 80 when I get my second wind,” the OutKast lyricist spits in his signature flow over the instrumental.

After a raspy, braggadocious verse from Future, Killer Mike closes out the massive ATLien collab by rapping: “Man, I’m a villain with children/So I’m never chillin’, I gotta make millions/I used to be dope with the dealin’, but that got a ceiling/And we know the usual illin.”

Are you excited for the record?

