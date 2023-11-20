Today (Nov. 20), Hits Daily Double published predictions for the most recent album releases, which included Drake’s For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. Released on Friday (Nov. 17), the Canadian star’s latest drop is expected to accumulate between 110,000 to 130,000 album-equivalent units, which gives the project a fair chance at acquiring the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition marks the third installment of Drake’s Scary Hours series with six new songs, including the J. Cole assisted “Evil Ways.” The EP also serves as an extension of For All The Dogs, which was released in October with collaborations alongside the likes of Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, SZA, Yeat, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Chief Keef.

As REVOLT previously reported, Drake’s latest release was preceded by a trailer that saw him explaining how releasing his latest raps wasn’t indicative of growing criticism over his his musical output in the past couple of years.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” the “First Person Shooter” talent said in the clip. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years. Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.”

Drake continued, “You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days! I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s**t, you know. It’s happening on its own. Who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be, well, you know.”