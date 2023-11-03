Do you feel like you missed out on anything because you started working so early?

I used to think I was missing out on stuff. I sometimes had girlfriends in school who would say, “Hey, you’re coming to the movies with us this weekend?” I couldn’t go because I had to go on tour and eventually, you’d get dumped because you’re never showing up. But, we were having fun on the road, making our own money. We were being taught how to save [and] we had our fun time meeting girls on the road. I think when you understand how much you love what you do and you’re passionate for it, you cannot count the blessings that come with it. The things that you’re missing out [on] get equalized by the things that you’re actually getting in return that you would never have. I’ve always had a childhood that I could look back on and really love.

It seems like you had great foresight. Did you know very early on that you were going to be a huge artist?

Not necessarily. That kind of happened in a divine way for me because I was never someone who was dreaming of being famous. It’s a pretty important point because I used to be very afraid to go onstage. I think very early in my life, two things happened – I realized what my purpose was with music because singing Calypso felt like I was misplaced. I went out seeking my peers — what are they listening to? I realized they were listening to “Tainted Love,” pop, hip hop, and reggae music. At age 11, there was this divine interaction with me saying, “What do I do? Do I sing reggae [or] pop, or do I figure this out?” I became in touch with a voice that said, “Figure this out.”

It was beautiful to see you onstage with your family receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards. How did it feel to receive so much love?

It’s just a great feeling to be loved. You know, Bob Marley would say, “Could you be loved and be loved?” I try to give 150 percent of myself in everything I do. On that night, [in] a place like Brooklyn, a melting pot for Caribbean culture, people from every island come to celebrate Caribbean music. I was part of the last 40 years [for] a lot of people in that room. From a child to now, and delivering quality and developing in front of their eyes. I think there’s a connection between me, the fans, and Caribbean people who love this music. It was really special to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award when you’re just shy of half your lifetime — because they say 50 is the middle mark and I’m not there yet.

How did it feel to share that experience with your family?

Really special. We are a friendly gang. We have a lot of fun [and] laughs. It’s very demanding to have a career like mine. It means that we don’t get to spend as much time as we should or as we would like to. We come to events like that and understand that this is what it is about… the kids. They laugh when so many people are making so much noise and fuss over me [because] to them, it’s just dad.

What’s next for you?

Music has given me the experience of what life means on a deeper level. I started to look into my spirituality, which is that [the] essence of life is just beyond the physical level. Music is always something that I will do, but I’m really interested now in giving back to the community in terms of not just music but culture.

I just came back from Nigeria [and was] working with our lovely top Afrobeat musicians. I see a future where we get a closer understanding of Afrobeats, and the role that Calypso and Soca played in that synergy, and venturing out into Indo and Latin music. We are all connected along a couple of lines and I am dabbling into making a body of work that expresses that. Everything is on the board for me, making music, film, content, storytelling, commerce, even agriculture. On the main horizon, when you say, “What’s next?” I am in my second year of doing my master’s in Carnival studies at The University of Trinidad and Tobago.