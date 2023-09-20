Spending the majority of his life blessing fans with classic tunes, Montano is also a man who’s aware that he has a bigger purpose outside of solely making music. “I always thought that my mission was to take Soca music to the corners of the globe,” he exclusively told REVOLT.

This idea is evident in his current pursuit of his master’s degree in Carnival Studies at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. With his love and passion for the genre, Montano aims to take Soca to the next level. What better way to push this mission than with a festival like Melé celebrating carnival culture?

“Tribe was looking for that next frontier and we had the concept of doing a cruise. Like, taking carnival on a cruise ship. But the pandemic happened, and we got derailed just as we were going to launch this collaboration. So, we switched gears… and came up with the Melé Destinations carnival at a resort in Cancun,” he added.

Soca has been a staple in Caribbean culture for decades. However, it has yet to kick off internationally like its counterparts Reggae and Dancehall, as well as other once-local genres that have crossed waters and boundaries. But, if it’s one thing that Montano is gunning to see through, it’s its international success.

“Soca music has yet to hit the globe in a big way – make its biggest impact – like Reggaeton or like Afrobeats. I think Soca has next once the right things are done,” the icon said.

The musician’s creation of Melé puts his goal on that right path. In its second year, hundreds of people from around the world – most who were of Caribbean ancestry and even some fans from Africa – pulled up to celebrate Soca during the long weekend this month. From the fun, wet and wild pool parties to the night concerts, the event was nonstop vibes. There was even a carnival that took place around the Moon Palace resort and a chill, but unforgettable “Unplugged” performance from Montano, himself. There was no time to sleep. But, who would want to at a place like this?

Some of the acts who took to the stage during the weekend aside from the event’s creator, of course, were Soca artists and favorites Nailah Blackman, Voice, Viking Ding Dong, Skinny Fabulous and more. Attendees showed out and proved they loved every minute by acting up with a dance partner – or several – during the performances. The Cancun nights were as hot as ever.