Many Caribbean flags were in the air as the region’s music lovers gathered to celebrate the first-ever Caribbean Music Awards on Thursday night (Aug. 31) at Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, which is also known as New York’s “Little Caribbean,” making it the perfect location for the historic event.

Music legends and icons in the making walked the red carpet to celebrate the contributions of new and veteran artists in genres like Dancehall, Reggae, Kompa, Soca, and Calypso. With so many genres of music emerging from the Caribbean, an award show exclusively dedicated to the music of this region was long overdue.

Given the event’s theme of honoring icons, it was fitting to have musician, producer, and three-time Grammy-winner Wyclef Jean as the night’s host. Jean and a group of vibrant dancers walked the carpet with high energy, giving a taste of what to expect from him during the show. The Haitian superstar, who spent a part of his youth in Brooklyn, discussed the significance of the Caribbean Music Awards.

“This marks an important historic moment,” he exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

As a leader of the culture in his own right, Jean is ensuring that Caribbean music receives recognition globally. “It’s about time that Caribbean talents get the credit that we truly deserve as trendsetters, [and] get the proper respect that we have earned [as] the keepers of culture,” he added.