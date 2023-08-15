Photo: Mark Sagliocco / Stringer via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  08.15.2023

The inaugural Caribbean Music Awards ceremony will be hosted by Wyclef Jean on Aug. 31 at King’s Theater in Brooklyn, New York. The event is being put on by the Caribbean Elite Group (CEG), which publishes a print and digital publication called Caribbean Elite Magazine. A host of Caribbean musicians are scheduled to perform during the show, as well, including Nailah Blackman, Dexta Daps, Jada Kingdom, Ding Dong, and Kranium.

Several special awards are slated to be given out during the ceremony. Multitalented Trini Machel Montano will receive a lifetime achievement award during the show. Reggae star Beres Hammond is also set to be honored with an Elite Icon Award.

The 26 categories being honored at the Caribbean Music Awards cross a range of genres, including reggae, dancehall, kompa, soca, and zouk. Voting for the awards started on April 6 and ended on July 31. Tickets to the event cost $60.50 to $161 and are on sale online. The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

The top nominee for this year’s awards is Trini soca group Kes, which secured five nominations. Masicka, Montano, Ding Dong, and Shenseea are tied for second place with four nominations each. Seven other artists received three nominations apiece.

This is not the former Fugees rapper’s first hosting gig. He hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm, Sweden in 2000. For that show, Jean made his entrance on the back of an elephant. So, we anticipate his entrance at the Caribbean Music Awards will be just as memorable.

The Haitian artist has won three Grammys throughout his career. Two of the awards were for his work on 1996’s The Score, while the other was for his work as a co-producer of Santana’s Supernatural in 1999. He has also received a Golden Globe Award for his work on the Hotel Rwanda song “Million Voices” in 2005.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Wyclef Jean

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2023 Emmy Awards postponed due to actors and writers strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Rihanna reacts to earning Emmy nod for Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

LeBron James' daughter hilariously stops Savannah James from swearing while honoring the NBA legend at the ESPYs

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.13.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Coco Jones captured the essence of R&B as she performed "ICU" at the 2023 BET Awards and took home Best New Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2023 Emmy Awards postponed due to actors and writers strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Rihanna reacts to earning Emmy nod for Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

LeBron James' daughter hilariously stops Savannah James from swearing while honoring the NBA legend at the ESPYs

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.13.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Coco Jones captured the essence of R&B as she performed "ICU" at the 2023 BET Awards and took home Best New Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle delivers 2023 BET Awards performance in honor of Tina Turner

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Will Carlee Russell’s kidnapping lie negatively impact Black people who really are victims?

Now that we know Carlee Russell fabricated her kidnap story, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Ms. Lawrence on their place in LGBTQIA+ history

Kennedy Rue sits down with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend Ms. Lawrence and talks about the legends of the balls as well as their place in LGBTQIA+ history.

By REVOLT
  /  08.04.2023
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 – 8/7 weekend forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from R&B recording artist Mario. Watch here.

By REVOLT
  /  08.04.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Decoding hip hop's billionaire blueprint: From JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy

On this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into hip hop’s rich tapestry, tracing its roots from the rugged streets to its monumental rise as an entrepreneurial powerhouse. With hip hop becoming synonymous with global enterprise, artists like JAY-Z and Diddy have redefined what it means to be moguls.

By REVOLT
  /  08.11.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways

Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Unravel the journey from baggy clothes and graffiti inspirations of the early days to the glamorous red carpet appearances of today’s hip hop stars.

By REVOLT
  /  08.11.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes