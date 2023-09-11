You recently dropped a record with The Chainsmokers called “My Bad.” What were the pros and cons of crossing over into another genre?

It has been difficult because the con here is my Caribbean people aren’t used to this from me, while the positive is I am getting to expose myself in a way I always wanted to, and it makes me happy to do so. It makes me happy to be an artist — to allow myself to be creative because artists are creators. [The Chainsmokers] provided me a platform where I’m able to create in an authentic way, so it doesn’t come off where it seems like I’m trying to do something or be something I’m not. The Chainsmokers called me and are helping me to bring my vision to life. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.

As you experiment with your sound, what advice would you give to fellow artists who want to do the same despite the scrutiny that sometimes comes with it?

I would suggest, if you’re looking to expand, do it because you want to do it. You have to be willing to pick yourself up off the floor when the naysayers are putting their fears on you. You have to want it for yourself and be confident this is what you want to do. If you have a dream or a vision, go for it and stay true to yourself. Follow your dreams because it will make you happy, as it has made me happy. Everyone is looking at everything I’m going through, which is special because they can see the fight I’m getting, but still see me pushing and persevering. I want to be an example [to] people who are afraid to crossover or expand, so they can say, “Yo, Shenseea is doing it, so I can, too.” Your destiny is for you, and God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential and don’t hold back.

You’re collaborating with Captain Morgan and promoting their new Vita Coco Spiked beverage. How does the drink “bring you back to the tropics”?

This collaboration brings me back to the tropics because of Vita Coco – the coconut taste and everything about it is very tropical. I’m a coconut lover, so I felt it was the best partnership for me as well because it’s authentic to me. I love coconut. I have to get coconut when I go to the Caribbean islands — like, it’s a must (laughs).