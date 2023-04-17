On Friday (April 14), Shenseea marked her official return with “Curious,” an infectious single that was produced by BEAM, Dunw3ll, Fred Ball, and London on da Track. On the dancehall-inspired effort, the Jamaican talent questions her sexuality after becoming infatuated with a woman at a function.

“Met a bad gyal by the name a Tammy, how she put it in reverse on the beat, gyal, yuh body bad like danger, I want flavor with no chaser, I say, ‘If yuh freaky, yuh can link up with me,’ take it easy and don’t rush, be discreet, is a private likkle party, bad b**ches inna short up, shorts only, type a tings got me curious, can’t control this feeling, but I like it, watchin’ you for a minute, it’s enticing, you’re the one I wanna see, sometimes, I’m curious, too many girls in the party…”

The matching visual for “Curious” begins by showing a woman tending to her vehicle in a desert. A magical door appears, and — upon entering — the woman is met by Shenseea and her crew of dancers in a colorful setting. Elsewhere, viewers can see the sultry “Foreplay” artist being covered in honey.

Back in March of 2022, Shenseea liberated her debut LP, ALPHA, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beenie Man, and Sean Paul. The project debuted at No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard‘s Reggae Albums and Heatseekers Albums charts, respectively. Since then, she appeared on songs like “Rain” with Skillibeng, “Obsessed” with Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth, “Diana” with Fireboy DML and Chris Brown, “It’s True” with Skeng, and “Slip N Slide” with Wizkid. Hopefully, a sophomore album lies somewhere on the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Shenseea’s “Curious” video below.