Photo: Screenshot of Eric Bellinger’s “Curious” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka showed off their musical chemistry and treated fans with their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 project back in February. The 14-song offering boasted special assists from Blxst, Tink, Kalan.FrFr, and more. Over the weekend, the two added onto their growing list of accompanying visuals with “Curious.” The newly released clip boasts guest appearances from Fabolous and Cordae and sees the New Light singer set the tone with his smooth lyrics:

“You bring me closer (Close), love when the feelin’ feel like it’s ‘posed to/ You know all my exes’ll tell you I would’ve ghosted (Ghost), it’s so sick, I’m one of those kids/ Show me love, it the simple things, you the one, but it’s a two-way street (Street)/ Open up, you say you won’t judge me, hey, I can tell that you’re curious (I know you’re curious)/ Bring me at it, thank God, you lead me to it”

The first installment of 1-800-Hit-Eazy debuted in February 2021 and included just two features from Chrishan and Rahky across 14 tracks. Outside of his own releases, Bellinger can be heard lending his vocals to collaborations like “Lap Dance” by is this Cam?, “Just A Moment” by Symphani Soto, and more.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, the “Type a Way” singer provided an update about what fans can expect from him throughout the rest of 2023. “After [“The Obsession Tour”], I will get into my acting bag. I’m going to be on some TV shows and in movies. I’ll also be developing my label and releasing other artists. I got an artist named Dom Belli, and we just dropped her project called Stages,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new music video for “Curious” featuring Cordae and Fabolous down below.

