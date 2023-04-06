Photo: Screenshot from Shenseea’s “Locked Up (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Just ahead of her Coachella debut next weekend, Shenseea prepped fans today (April 6) with her “Locked Up (Freestyle)” track, a blazing hot display of her flow. The new offering arrived with an accompanying visual, which was also the first to be released from the We Good production company. On the song, the Jamaican star shows off her fierce wordplay:

“Any man mi give mi p**sy haffi clean me, me’s a gyal, nuh chase man, dem haffi chase me/ And mi never born rich, but mi born fi change it, used to walk miles, now mi Lambo’ a race it/ Upgrade to diamonds, comin’ up from di islands, struggles mek mi fearless, mi a go, di woman allow, mi nuh follow in a body shadow/ ‘Cause mi real to di bone, straight to di marrow, man cyaan push mi wrong, I am not a clown, straight to di point, mi nuh do merry-go-round”

Back in March 2022, Shenseea released her highly anticipated debut album, ALPHA. Stacked with features from names like Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul, and Offset, the project went on to receive commercial success and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart. Since its release, ShenYeng has dropped off music videos for “R U That” featuring 21 Savage, “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Hangover,” and more.

Outside of her own offerings, the “Can’t Anymore” artist has made appearances on recent tracks like “Diana” with Fireboy DML, “Slip N Slide” with Wizkid, “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza, and more. Earlier this month, she also performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and headlined a show at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Be sure to press play on Shenseea’s brand new “Locked Up (Freestyle)” video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Kash Doll connects with Payroll Giovanni in "LEGIT" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Tobe Nwigwe shares new self-directed "BRAVO" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Zeddy Will unveils new visual for "Blah Blah"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Ab-Soul announces "The Intelligent Movement Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
Rap
Shenseea
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Kash Doll connects with Payroll Giovanni in "LEGIT" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Tobe Nwigwe shares new self-directed "BRAVO" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Zeddy Will unveils new visual for "Blah Blah"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Ab-Soul announces "The Intelligent Movement Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More