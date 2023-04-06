Just ahead of her Coachella debut next weekend, Shenseea prepped fans today (April 6) with her “Locked Up (Freestyle)” track, a blazing hot display of her flow. The new offering arrived with an accompanying visual, which was also the first to be released from the We Good production company. On the song, the Jamaican star shows off her fierce wordplay:

“Any man mi give mi p**sy haffi clean me, me’s a gyal, nuh chase man, dem haffi chase me/ And mi never born rich, but mi born fi change it, used to walk miles, now mi Lambo’ a race it/ Upgrade to diamonds, comin’ up from di islands, struggles mek mi fearless, mi a go, di woman allow, mi nuh follow in a body shadow/ ‘Cause mi real to di bone, straight to di marrow, man cyaan push mi wrong, I am not a clown, straight to di point, mi nuh do merry-go-round”

Back in March 2022, Shenseea released her highly anticipated debut album, ALPHA. Stacked with features from names like Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul, and Offset, the project went on to receive commercial success and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart. Since its release, ShenYeng has dropped off music videos for “R U That” featuring 21 Savage, “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Hangover,” and more.

Outside of her own offerings, the “Can’t Anymore” artist has made appearances on recent tracks like “Diana” with Fireboy DML, “Slip N Slide” with Wizkid, “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza, and more. Earlier this month, she also performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and headlined a show at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Be sure to press play on Shenseea’s brand new “Locked Up (Freestyle)” video down below.