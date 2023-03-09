Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

In just under three months, Afro Nation will officially bring their vibrant festival to the United States. Back in January, the franchise announced the lineup for their inaugural Miami installment, which will be headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid. Afro Nation Miami will take place at LoanDepot Park from May 27-28.

Luckily for afrobeats lovers, the already stacked lineup just got even better. Today (March 9), Afro Nation announced they have added Nigerian star Fireboy DML, Jamaican dancehall icon Mavado, and Panamanian singer Sech to the bill. The festival has also added artists like DBN Gogo and Kelvin Momo to their special Piano People stage, the area dedicated to spotlighting the South African amapiano genre.

Many additional exciting names were already previously confirmed on the roster, including rising favorites Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, French rapper Franglish, and others. The aforementioned Piano People stage will also be headlined by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles. The trailblazing fest closed out an eventful 2022 thanks to Afro Nation Portugal, their North American debut in Puerto Rico, and most recently, Afro Nation Ghana in December, which was their first event in Ghana since 2019.

Back in August of 2022, Fireboy DML unveiled his Playboy album, a 14-track body of work that saw assists from Rema, Ed Sheeran, Euro, Asake, Shenseea, and Chris Brown. The project went on to grab the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Heatseeker Albums chart.

Be sure to check out the official updated flyer for Afro Nation Miami down below.

