On Sunday (Nov. 13), Afrobeats singer Fireboy DML held a show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England and brought out British superstar Ed Sheeran to perform the remix of his hit single “Peru.”

The concert, which was presented by Cokobar, was sold out with over 12,500 fans in the audience jamming to Fireboy DML’s hit songs across the three albums he has released. Singers Mayorkun, Bad Boy Timz, and Rotimi were also among the many artists that he brought out on stage to perform with him.

This was not the first time that the “Playboy” hitmaker shared a stage with Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran. A few months ago, the “Shape of You” singer brought him out to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England. After the performance, Fireboy DML announced his latest album, Playboy, which was released in August, to the crowd. He also became emotional backstage because it was the first time that he performed in a stadium with a 90,000 capacity. Wembley Stadium is the largest football stadium in the United Kingdom and the second-largest in Europe.

Fireboy DML’s popular single “Peru” was released last summer and scored a couple of remixes from the acoustic version with Ed Sheeran, which became the second biggest-selling song of the year by the British singer, to another one featuring 21 Savage and Blxst. The hit was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA. The single is off of his latest studio album, Playboy, which features collaborations with Chris Brown, Rema, Euro, Asake, Shenseea, and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Nigerian singer and songwriter became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the 2022 BET Awards in June.