According to Variety, Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the biopic, while Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter penned the screenplay. On Wednesday (July 5), David “Ziggy” Marley, the son of Bob and Rita, revealed via Twitter that his family produced the movie along with Paramount. He also shared that filming took place in Jamaica and England, in areas where Bob was.

“Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture,” Ziggy said. “Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football, and sang, like Trench Town and Bull Bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio, and for us, it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth.”

He added, “With this release, we look forward to inspiring not only the long-time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and, in so doing, expand his universal message of unification, justice, and peace throughout the earth. We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, the movie. RASTAFARI.”