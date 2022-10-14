Back in June, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, they have dropped off visuals for cuts like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.”

Today (Oct. 14), the Bronx-bred rapper returns to drop his new “Whipp’n It Slowly” single via Coke Boys Records. On the track, Montana raps over a sample from the iconic “Killing Me Softly With His Song” record by the Fugees:

He got cut in his face with a banger, been riskin’ for my life with these verse/ Whippin’ that soft, whippin’ this far, whippin’ it slowly/ what this for? It changed my whole life, what this for? Whippin’ it slowly/ This is Coke Boys, feds did a sweep, hit the wrong house/ Call me Rod Strickland, how the ball bounce, before the shows, with the work, I was sold out (Whip it)/ Askin’ ’round, have the fiends sell they whole housе (Haan)

The Fugees sample is directly in line with Montana’s music bucket list, which he shared in an interview from earlier this year. “I always wanted to make albums full of all the best music that I love from back in the day,” he said. “I felt like that’s always what I wanted to do.”

The aforementioned Montega project follows last November’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign. In addition to Montega, French is also said to be working on the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s brand new “Whipp’n It Slowly” single down below.