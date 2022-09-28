Currently, BLEU is busy putting the final touches on his forthcoming project. Today (Sept. 28), the Alabama-bred star returned to present his latest single titled “Life Worth Living” featuring French Montana. The new release serves as a follow-up to his recent “Love in The Way” collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Additionally, BLEU’s debut performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards will take place this year on Oct. 4, where he will be joined on stage with Montana to perform “Life Worth Living.” On the track, the two rap about the pleasures that life has to offer:

You know what it is, when you hear that ‘Haan,’ blew it up (Montana)/ G’s up, h**s down, b**ch can’t swim, she gon’ drown/ From the bottom. that n***a you know now, you talkin’ ’bout the wave, we started a whole sound/ Before I go to sleep, I pray for a billion, these bad b**ches sure make life worth livin’/ This f**kin’ money sure make life worth livin’, they say they wanna kill him but it’s cap/ They say he really livin’ what he rap, really livin’ what he rap, uh

Last year, BLEU officially unveiled his Moon Boy project, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project scored him two RIAA platinum certifications and also cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Back in June, French Montana and Harry Fraud teamed up for their joint Montega project, which contained 12 songs and additional features from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, and more.

Be sure to press play on BLEU’s brand new “Life Worth Living” single featuring French Montana down below.