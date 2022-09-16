Photo: “Love In The Way” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022

BLUE has been locking down several high-profile feature placements within the last few months, such as “Possesive” with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne and also “Stay Down” with Ne-Yo. Today (Sept. 16), he adds onto that list with his brand new “Love In The Way” single featuring Nicki Minaj. On the freshly released track, the two exchange lyrics about how hard it can be to let someone go:

You blew it, I could tell you knew it but you was like screw it and I guess I’m fluid/ ‘Cause I was like f**k you and them b**ches included, ’cause I was goin’ through it, ain’t nothin’ more to it (To it)/ Baby, your love in the way (My way) but don’t stop it, just keep doin’ what you do/ How could I move with your love in my way? (My way) it hurts to love again, and it’s all because of you/ ‘Cause baby, your love in the way

Last year, BLEU officially unveiled his LP Moon Boy, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The project was both a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, as well as a top 10 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Four years ago, Minaj shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. More recently, she unveiled her highly anticipated “Super Freaky Girl” single and shortly afterwards delivered the official remix featuring JT, BIA, and several others.

Be sure to press play on BLEU’s brand new “Love In The Way” single featuring Nicki Minaj down below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future joins G Herbo for new "Blues" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022

Ab-Soul returns with new single "Moonshooter"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Singles
Yung Bleu

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Future joins G Herbo for new "Blues" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022

Ab-Soul returns with new single "Moonshooter"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022
View More

Trending
News

Cardi B defends PnB Rock's girlfriend following fatal shooting

Cardi B shared a few words in support for PnB Rock’s girlfriend after yesterday’s shooting.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022
News

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Saweetie

On an all-new “Caresha Please” podcast episode airing Thursday (Sept. 8), Yung Miami will welcome ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  09.07.2022
International News

Janet Jackson surprises Teyana Taylor at her London show

“You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage,” wrote Taylor.
By Regina Cho
  /  09.06.2022
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Davion’s songwriting approach evolved after he worked with Mary J. Blige

“Mary [J. Blige] knows herself inside and out,” Davion told REVOLT for this installment of ...
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.02.2022
View More