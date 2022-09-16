BLUE has been locking down several high-profile feature placements within the last few months, such as “Possesive” with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne and also “Stay Down” with Ne-Yo. Today (Sept. 16), he adds onto that list with his brand new “Love In The Way” single featuring Nicki Minaj. On the freshly released track, the two exchange lyrics about how hard it can be to let someone go:

You blew it, I could tell you knew it but you was like screw it and I guess I’m fluid/ ‘Cause I was like f**k you and them b**ches included, ’cause I was goin’ through it, ain’t nothin’ more to it (To it)/ Baby, your love in the way (My way) but don’t stop it, just keep doin’ what you do/ How could I move with your love in my way? (My way) it hurts to love again, and it’s all because of you/ ‘Cause baby, your love in the way

Last year, BLEU officially unveiled his LP Moon Boy, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The project was both a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, as well as a top 10 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Four years ago, Minaj shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. More recently, she unveiled her highly anticipated “Super Freaky Girl” single and shortly afterwards delivered the official remix featuring JT, BIA, and several others.

Be sure to press play on BLEU’s brand new “Love In The Way” single featuring Nicki Minaj down below.