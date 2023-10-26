Wednesday (Oct. 25) marked The Alchemist‘s 46th birthday. To celebrate, the legendary beatsmith unveiled “Nothing Is Freestyle,” which sees him reminding listeners of his prowess with both the microphone and the beat machine.

“It’s solidified, I’m gifted, password protected, the hard drive’s encrypted, I told the sample lay on the ground and then I stripped it, sprinkle magic in the batter before I whipped it, duck down low when the fire spark, I peel off, all you saw was a tire mark, never knew a day off existed, I’m way off of the grid, got over like a fat rat then slid, inside a backpack the Mac is hid, flavor packages I set inside the sauce like a rack of ribs…”

“Nothing Is Freestyle” comes with a matching video that was directed by Newhigh Filmz. The clip shows The Alchemist enjoying a night in Los Angeles by taking viewers through the city and lighting up before engaging in a recording session.

“Nothing Is Freestyle” will appear on the upcoming EP Flying High 2, which arrives Nov. 3. The project will serve as the sequel to June’s Flying High, an eight-song effort with assists from Earl Sweatshirt, Billy Woods, TF, Boldy James, MIKE, Sideshow, Larry June, and Jay Worthy.

In addition to the aforementioned, this year saw The Alchemist bless the masses with The Great Escape with Larry June, VOIR DIRE with Earl Sweatshirt, and Faith Is A Rock with MIKE and Wiki. In the third installment of his “European Vacation” series, he teased an upcoming body of work titled Don’t Call Me A Legend.

“Don’t Call Me A Legend, that’s my new album,” he said in the short clip. “Save the flowers, put the flowers in water. That’s kind of a backhanded compliment. Don’t Call Me A Legend, man. The new album.”

Press play on “Nothing Is Freestyle” below.