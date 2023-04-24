Next month, Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano will bless the world with a new album titled Nothing Bigger Than The Program. On Friday (April 21), the duo served up an appetizer in the form of “Underground Legend,” a truly fitting title thanks to the addition of Bun B. With Roc Marci handling the production, Worthy and Bun deliver quality verses about women, their overall status in the game, and more.

“Slide now, laugh later, what we kill for, to see an opp dead make me happy like I’m Gilmore, send the h**s ’til I’m a senior, shout-outs to Fillmore, I really got love in the Bay, knocked her in Lakeshore, she was just a fan of my raps, I really break w**res, never had a heart for a h**, I’ll prolly take yours, if she choosin’ like Susan, that was a great song, hate strong when you’re really movin’ ‘cross the state farm…”

Shot by New High Filmz, the matching visual for “Underground Legend” brings viewers to Houston, Texas. While there, Jay Worthy connects with Bun B in different locations around the city, including under a bridge with a fleet of classic cars and in front of the iconic Screwed Up Records & Tapes store.

2022 was a busy year for Jay Worthy, who kept his fans fed with projects like 2 P’z In A Pod with Larry June and LNDN DRGS cohort Sean House, You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check with Harry Fraud, and What They Hittin 4 with DJ Muggs. In that same timeframe, Roc Marci delivered the equally dope body of work The Elephant Man’s Bones, a joint effort alongside The Alchemist that contained a wealth of assists from the likes of Action Bronson, Boldy James, and Ice-T.

Press play on “Underground Legend” below. Nothing Bigger Than The Program officially makes landfall May 26.