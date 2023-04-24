Photo: Screenshot from Jay Worthy’s “Underground Legend” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Next month, Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano will bless the world with a new album titled Nothing Bigger Than The Program. On Friday (April 21), the duo served up an appetizer in the form of “Underground Legend,” a truly fitting title thanks to the addition of Bun B. With Roc Marci handling the production, Worthy and Bun deliver quality verses about women, their overall status in the game, and more.

“Slide now, laugh later, what we kill for, to see an opp dead make me happy like I’m Gilmore, send the h**s ’til I’m a senior, shout-outs to Fillmore, I really got love in the Bay, knocked her in Lakeshore, she was just a fan of my raps, I really break w**res, never had a heart for a h**, I’ll prolly take yours, if she choosin’ like Susan, that was a great song, hate strong when you’re really movin’ ‘cross the state farm…”

Shot by New High Filmz, the matching visual for “Underground Legend” brings viewers to Houston, Texas. While there, Jay Worthy connects with Bun B in different locations around the city, including under a bridge with a fleet of classic cars and in front of the iconic Screwed Up Records & Tapes store.

2022 was a busy year for Jay Worthy, who kept his fans fed with projects like 2 P’z In A Pod with Larry June and LNDN DRGS cohort Sean House, You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check with Harry Fraud, and What They Hittin 4 with DJ Muggs. In that same timeframe, Roc Marci delivered the equally dope body of work The Elephant Man’s Bones, a joint effort alongside The Alchemist that contained a wealth of assists from the likes of Action Bronson, Boldy James, and Ice-T.

Press play on “Underground Legend” below. Nothing Bigger Than The Program officially makes landfall May 26.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Bree Runway taps Khalid for ethereal "Be The One" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Lil Jon recruits E-40, DaBoii, and P-LO for "What We On" video

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Nicki Minaj explains her versatile music talent as she responds to Barbz's questions on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Bun B
Jay Worthy
Music Videos
Rap
Roc Marciano

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Bree Runway taps Khalid for ethereal "Be The One" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Lil Jon recruits E-40, DaBoii, and P-LO for "What We On" video

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Nicki Minaj explains her versatile music talent as she responds to Barbz's questions on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More