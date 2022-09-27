The “Tales Of The Town” podcast is looking to shake things up in the Bay Area and beyond with their forthcoming album of the same name. Created by community organizers Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham, the body of work is a cultural commentary that will include appearances from Northern California’s staple artists like G-Eazy, 22nd Jim, ALLBLACK, Rexx Life Raj, and plenty others.

Over the weekend, fans received the first taste from Tales Of The Town with a brand new single titled “F**K 12 FREESTYLE” by LaRussell and Guapdad 4000. On the track, LaRussell raps about the reality of his community’s circumstances:

Product of the block, they never gave us a lot, two on the clock, they barely gave us a shot/ Cup was runneth over, they didn’t save us a drop, s**t spilled over, they never gave us a mop/ N***a f**k a cop, f**k a pig, f**k a opp, f**k Donald Trump, CCN, and Fox

The “Tales Of The Town” team also released a statement about the intentions behind the forthcoming project: “Oakland Pig Department has been a source of oppression and violence since its inception in 1853. Killings of unarmed criminalization of the youth- this is just the tip of the iceberg! Tales Of The Town looks at some of the scandals surrounding OPD and the communal fight to get them out of Oakland schools. Two of the Bay Area’s hottest emcees come together to give their case for ‘no more pics in our communities’ on ‘F**K 12 (Freestyle)’.”

Within the last year, Guapdad 4000 has dropped off plenty of tracks to keep fans fed like “Cheap,” “Fearless,” “Money,” and “Scamboy.” Also recently, LaRussell dropped off his 96′ BULLS project with Tope at the top of this month.

Be sure to press play on “F**K 12 FREESTYLE” by LaRussell and Guapdad 4000 down below.