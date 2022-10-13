Back in August, Jay Worthy reconnected with producer Harry Fraud for their joint effort titled You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. The project included appearances from frequent collaborators like Larry June, Kamaiyah, Conway the Machine, MadeinTYO, Curren$y, A$AP Twelvyy, and more across 14 tracks. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for tracks like “Six Figure Stroll,” “Winnipeg Winters,” “Tonight,” and “Helicopter Homicide.”

Yesterday (Oct. 12), Worthy returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Pacific Coast Highway.” The new clip features an assist from Larry June and is directed by Nobody Else. As the two West Coast emcees drive their drop tops through the California hills, they stop to enjoy the view as Worthy spits his opening bars:

Born in ’86, so n***a I’m the s**t, that’s why it hit different/ Never liked wifing h**s, I never could commit/ If I let you in my life then you should know just what it is/ I’m married to the hustle like I’m married to the game, like I’m married to the block, forever with the gang/ A1 supreme laces all through my shoes

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check isn’t the first time Worthy and Fraud have linked up for an entire body of work, as they did so back in 2020 for Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. Since then, Worthy has dropped off a handful of other joint projects, including Till The Morning with Shlohmo, The Ballad of a Dopehead with T.F. and Budgie, Two4Two, and 2 P’z in a Pod with Larry June.

Be sure to press play on Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud’s brand new music video for “Pacific Coast Highway” featuring Larry June down below.