This week saw plenty of teasing from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist in regard to a full-length joint LP. Today (Aug. 25), fans are finally able to press play on VOIR DIRE, a near-mythical effort that follows the duo’s well-received 2015 EP, 4 MY DAWGS.

VOIR DIRE consists of 11 songs and a single assist from MIKE, who appears on the album’s lead single, “Sentry.” Over what Genius said is a sample of French poet and author Aimé Césaire’s play Une Tempête, Sweatshirt can be heard delivering a whirlwind of multilayered rhymes about his African lineage and much more.

“Fire in the hole, burnin’ out his soul like they seen a ghost in a shell, froze up, it’s colder than hell, I cleaned up most of myself, I peeled off more dollar bills, four on when they peeled off on the bill, started at the bottom of the hill, actually I started in the mid, actually I started in Illinois, Khoikhoi and Tswana in the kid, bloodstains on my fatherland, bloodstains on my motherland…”