By Jon Powell
  /  09.27.2023

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), concertgoers packed into State Farm Arena for the second Atlanta stop of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” To the crowd’s surprise, Bow Wow became the latest guest to accompany the OVO star through the stands. Upon hitting the stage, Drake paid homage to the So So Def alum.

“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” he said in a clip shared by the venue. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that’s somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Canadian talent also made sure to acknowledge the city — who supporting act 21 Savage hails from — as an important place for the culture. “Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he questioned in a fan-recorded video from his Monday (Sept. 25) performance. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you’ve birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

He added, “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, the majority of them come from right here in Atlanta. So, y’all make some noise for yourselves tonight. We celebrating you.”

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” kicked off in July and has been making making multiple stops in North American cities ever since. In addition to 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Zack Bia, and Central Cee have touched the microphone throughout. The arena run comes to a close in October. Check out clips from last night and the remaining schedule below.

Remaining “It’s All A Blur Tour” dates:

Sept. 28-29: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 1-2: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 6-7: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 9: Columbus, OH — United States Schottenstein Center

Revolt - New Episodes