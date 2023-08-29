French Montana has been keeping the world fed with quality tunes for the entirety of the summer. On Friday (Aug. 25), he added to his collection of hits with “Wish U Well,” which reunited him with past collaborator Swae Lee. Nigerian singer and songwriter Lojay also contributed vocals to the infectious effort.

The track, which is produced by French alongside Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas, Rick Steele, and Robbie Mezza, utilized a sample of Route 94 and Jess Glynne’s “My Love” to exude central themes of love, happiness, and living a carefree lifestyle.

“The top disappeared like Houdini, Gucci socks on, don’t G me, tell ’em we got yachts if they fishin’, crib, three islands in the kitchen, cool like the breeze in Jamaica, for your birthday, I’ma get you a acre, she want a strip tease in Tulum, f**ked on the beach, we ain’t make it to the room, shawty got me in a trance, I’m tryna make it make sense, countin’ pesos, Turks and Caicos, shawty, slide, I’m tryna catch a vibe…”

An accompanying visual for “Wish U Well” brings viewers to the Makoko region of Lagos, Nigeria, a lagoon settlement where the artists can be spotted riding along the water and joining in celebration with a group of dancers. Hyena wranglers, weightlifters, and other locals are seen throughout the four-minute clip.

Back in 2017, French and Swae connected for the runaway hit “Unforgettable,” which was featured on the former’s Jungle Rules project. That song ended up peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning all of those involved a diamond certification. “Unforgettable” also spawned several remixes alongside Mariah Carey, J Balvin, Major Lazer, J Hus, Jae5, Tiësto, and more. Press play on French Montana, Swae Lee, and Lojay’s “Wish U Well” video below.