It’s been a couple of years since Nippa delivered his self-titled EP, a six-track offering that spawned the hit singles “Situation” and “Ride Or Die.” Since then, he’s liberated another short play — Not A Statistic — and, this past May, the smooth single “Maddest H**s.”

Today (July 6), the Tottenham vocalist returned with “Reverse,” a BenjiFlow-produced offering that comes with adults-only vibes perfect for the dance floor and the bedroom.

“I just want to see if that thing works, that’s all, I want you to treat it like your first, that’s all, take it off and show me all them curves, that’s all, I’m just tryna put you in reverse, that’s all, I need love, I’ve seen it, I don’t really care who you’ve been with, see what you’re wearing, it’s seamless…”

The accompanying visual for “Reverse” comes courtesy of FACES and begins with a tweet from designer Olaolu Slawn that sets the stage for what viewers are about to see. “Nippa came to Nigeria looking for his dad, gave up, then belled me to ask where the women at. Someone save him please,” the message read. The rest of the clip shows the rising star living it up in different parts of Lagos, including a nightclub, a fashion show, and on the streets.

In an interview with NME, Nippa opened up about his style of music, which many have described as a form of “hood R&B.”

“I’m just myself. I come from North London – ends – where there weren’t options for me to be a theatre kid or get singing lessons,” he explained. “Hanging around my boys growing up, the stereotype was that if you sang, you were a bit lame; you were wet. I was a Channel AKA, P Money, and JME kid. I started rapping at first, but Drake was a big inspiration when I saw him do both and do it well.”

Press play on “Reverse” and, for those that missed it, “Maddest H**s” below.