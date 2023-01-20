Yesterday (Jan. 19), M1llionz dropped off a new single titled “Right Dere,” a 169-produced effort that further confirms the Birmingham emcee’s position as one of the drill genre’s most important figures:

“I was outside when you was inside, brought them things inside for them n**gas outside, if we’re ever outside and them n**gas inside, then you’re gonna see a n**ga’s insides, inside, still got my shank, even when it’s gym time, 40K dumbbells and this likkle flick knife, I was chillin’ on that corner, I weren’t ringside, now it’s Hatton Gardens, need to check my ring size, it’s ridiculous, I keep tellin’ bro, it’s not worth it, but I’m a hypocrite, ’cause I got so much to lose, but still I’m in this park lookin’ inconspicuous… “

“Right Dere” also comes with a matching video that brings viewers into parts of Nigeria not usually seen on larger platforms, from the area’s slums to the jungle. Courtesy of TG Omori, M1llionz can be spotted in the midst of a chaotic uprising before engaging in a ritual with tribesmen. Another yet-to-be-revealed song is teased before the clip comes to an end.

Two years ago, M1llionz unveiled his debut body of work, Provisional License, a critically acclaimed effort with 12 dope cuts and additional features from AJ Tracey, Headie One, Lotto Ash and Jevon. The project peaked at No. 10 on the Official Albums chart following its first week of release. Since then, M1llionz continued to build on his momentum with loose drops like “NGL,” “10 TO DA O” with Munna, “Ziya Khala” with Aymos and MDU aka TRP and “Punch Line (Freestyle).” He contributed to notable releases from his peers, including Cashh’s “Pounds and Dollars,” Hazey’s “Packs and Potions” and Knucks’ “Decisions.” Fans can press play on M1llionz’s “Right Dere” video below.