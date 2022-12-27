On Christmas day (Dec. 25), M1llionz decided to gift his fans with a new single titled “Punchline Rap (Freestyle),” which sees him substituting his usual drill vibes for a more traditional hip hop offering. Produced by BKay, Joce Wavy, and ​Love Life, the track is full of rewind-worthy raps about life on the streets:

“This ain’t no punchline rap, this that M from North West, increase the gun crime rap, this that dash the hood phone and bring the cunch lines back, 50 pebs in straight 10 gone by lunchtime trap, every spot I go, there’s always Londoners and Scousers, not to mention yutes from the spot that think they’re ’bout it, researchin’ rehab centers on them Google browsers, just tryna find estates with the most council houses, there’s always one cat where everyone says, ‘Don’t serve him'”

“Punchline Rap (Freestyle)” also boasts a matching video courtesy of Suave, bringing us to M1llionz‘s old stomping grounds within North West Birmingham. Viewers can catch the Midlands talent on Robert Road with masked individuals, playing a game of Dominoes in an unknown location, and connecting with Joce Wavy for her cameo appearance.

Last year, M1llionz liberated his debut mixtape, Provisional Licence, a 12-song offering with additional assists from Headie One, AJ Tracey, Lotto Ash, and Jevon. The project debuted within the top 10 of the U.K. Official Albums chart. Since then, he continued his momentum with notable cuts like “NGL,” “10 TO DA O” with Chicago’s Munna Duke, and “Ziya Khala” with Aymos and MDU aka TRP, the last of which was a standout from the Amapiano-based compilation Mix It Up. Outside of his own work, he also contributed to tracks like Cashh’s “Pounds and Dollars,” HAZEY’s “Packs and Potions (Remix),” and Knucks’ “Decisions.” Press play on M1llionz’s “Punchline Rap (Freestyle)” video below.