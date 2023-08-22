On Friday (Aug. 18), Quavo unveiled his sophomore LP, Rocket Power, an 18-song body of work with additional appearances from Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill, Hunxho, and the late Takeoff. On Monday (Aug. 21), the Migos talent treated his fans to a new visual from the album for “Disciples,” a Bitton and Murda Beatz-produced offering that sees him being transparent about relationships and his mental health in current times.

“This year, I can’t play with y’all n**gas, I’m just sayin’, I just had my heart froze and now I close my hand, I ain’t got nothin’ to give, n**gas out here playin’, I know it’s been some years, but now I’m takin’ Xans, all tears for my mans, wipe my eyes, then start layin’, don’t be talkin’, somebody watchin’, get off the phone, somebody clockin’ what we doin’…”

The video for “Disciples” shows Quavo in a church alongside a minister and elder woman, both of whom are praying for the rapper throughout. He also links with a masked individual and ends up imprisoned for his actions.

On Saturday (Aug. 19), the Lawrenceville star liberated another clip for “Hold Me,” a much more emotional offering that’s mainly centered around a memorial service for Takeoff. He also pays a visit to Paris while lamenting over his tragic loss. “Do you feel like you can get through the hard times? Lookin’ right at the dark when the light shine, I suggest you hold me, we live different lives and races, all in different places, I need you to hold me, If you lost and you can’t find it, you ain’t the only one that’s been cryin’,” Quavo sings on the Aldae, BNYX, and Jimmie Gutch-backed effort.

Check out the visuals for both “Disciples” and “Hold Me” below. If you missed it, you can press play on Rocket Power here.