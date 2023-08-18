Today (Aug. 18), Quavo unveiled his sophomore studio LP, Rocket Power, which serves as a tribute to his fallen nephew and late Migos star Takeoff. The project consists of 18 songs with additional assists from Future, Young Thug, Hunxho, Baby Drill, and Future, the last of whom appeared on the album’s lead single, “Turn Yo Clic Up.” Takeoff makes two posthumous appearances on the standouts “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.”

Quavo gave his Instagram followers some insight into his latest full-length effort just prior to its arrival. “This album is embodying all my emotions. Through the process of healing, I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph,” he explained. “I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient with me and supporting us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard, we know our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

From a solo standpoint, Rocket Power follows 2018’s Quavo Huncho, a 19-track offering with collaborations alongside Drake, 21 Savage, Madonna, Cardi B, Offset, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and more. Since then, Migos reunited in 2021 for the third installment of their Culture series, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff delivered the well-received drop Only Built for Infinity Links. Tragically, that album would be the last in Takeoff’s lifetime, as he was shot and killed in Houston, TX less than a month later.

“Rocket Power means a lot to me, it means everything to me. Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling all these emotions,” Quavo lamented in a self-released video from July. “All the times I made music just to pull up, and try to play songs and he’s not there. In the studio, I got this plaque of Take, and his eyes is on the side. So every time I record, I look over and see his eyes just looking at me.”

Press play on Rocket Power below.