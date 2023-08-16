The 40,000 fans at the Atlanta Braves game on Aug. 15 were treated to a special performance from Quavo, who rapped one of the songs from his new solo album, Rocket Power. The Braves, who were playing the New York Yankees that night, allowed Quavo to perform the offering on top of their dugout at the packed Truist Park. The Braves currently have the best record in the majors.

The Migos member unveiled his new single, “Who Wit Me,” rapping along and shouting the chorus with enthusiasm. Quavo performed wearing a No. 94 jersey with the album title emblazoned across the shoulders.

The single was written to honor the rapper’s late nephew Takeoff, who was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 while attending a private party in Houston with his uncle. He spoke about the loss of Takeoff in a recent interview, saying, “I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep.”

He also spoke about how hard it was to make the album without his nephew’s presence, saying, “Now [Takeoff’s] gone and I don’t have nobody to play the music for… I just try to connect with the earth and just try to hear them like that.” He continued, “All the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music [to cope with loss]. And to pull up and try to play songs, and he’s not there, and I’m just trying to get this fuel from above, and this feeling from the sky and just call it Rocket Power.”

Rocket Power, which was first teased back in May, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 18. It is the artist’s second solo album following the release of Quavo Huncho in 2018. That album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.