Today (July 27), Quavo shared a black-and-white video that sees him answering questions in a minimal setting. Much of the interview is centered around Takeoff, the main inspiration behind the forthcoming album, Rocket Power.

“Rocket Power means a lot to me, it means everything to me,” the Migos talent said as his nephew’s face could be seen prominently on his shirt. “Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried, all the times I made music just to pull up, and try to play songs and he’s not there… In the studio, I got this plaque of Take, and his eyes is on the side. So every time I record, I look over and see his eyes just looking at me.”

At one point, he opened up about how he deals with grief since Takeoff‘s tragic passing. “Isolate yourself. Sometimes being around people you don’t really know, especially in a space when you’re down or feeling vulnerable… You don’t know if they’re still tryna keep you there or uplift you, even if they say positive things,” he admitted. “So you gotta find a spot within yourself where you can handle all words, all comments, all opinions.”

Elsewhere in the clip, he all but confirmed an appearance from his fallen comrade on Rocket Power while also making clear that he wanted save the majority of Takeoff‘s vocals for a posthumous solo effort. That isn’t to say that recordings are in short supply, as Quavo revealed that there are 150 songs from the late rapper in one of his devices and 350 each in others. “I got like five phones, he got like three phones, he got songs I never even heard. I’m like, ‘Bro, why you never played me this?'” the “Greatness” star explained. “We got a lot of songs, I don’t know how many we got.”

Check out Quavo‘s heartfelt sit-down below.