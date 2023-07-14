Today (July 14), Quavo dropped off a new single titled “Turn Yo Clic Up,” his latest collaboration with Future. As the chorus makes clear, the Atake, Basobeats, Sluzyyy, and MacShooter49-produced effort is centered around maintaining your crew’s position at the top by any means necessary.

“He want the scoop, she want the tea, I cannot speak, we keepin’ it street, I took a loss, but you still gon’ get beat, how much it cost, it never been cheap, turn your click up dawg, turn your b**ch up dawg, tying these streets, can’t cross it, all these streets need bosses…”

Along with other drops like “Honey Bun,” “Greatness,” and “Without You,” “Turn Yo Clic Up” is expected to appear on Quavo’s forthcoming LP, Rocket Power, which is named in honor of his fallen nephew Takeoff. Back in May, he announced the project with a heartfelt open letter to his supporters.

“This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also, this is my therapy,” the Lawrenceville star stated on Instagram. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!”

Quavo continued, “Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Back in 2018, Quavo liberated his debut album, Quavo Huncho, a 19-song effort with a wealth of assists from 21 Savage, Drake, Saweetie, Madonna, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. The release both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification. Press play on “Turn Yo Clic Up” below.