Quavo is putting it all on wax as it pertains to his coping with the tragic loss of Takeoff. The Migos frontman teased a video and new music from his upcoming album, Rocket Power, in a social media post. In the visual, the 32-year-old rapper makes his way to a rocket prepared for takeoff in a desert.
As he inches closer, Quavo holds up a blinged-out chain, paying homage to his late group member. The custom jewelry piece was most recently seen on stage at the Grammys in February during the In Memoriam tribute segment. “Rocket power, I’mma up this s**t. Let’s keep it going,” he raps as the shuttle launches into outer space. In the July 21 post’s caption, he wrote, “This album is embodying all my emotions. Through the process of healing, I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient with me and supporting us. To my family, even when times get hard, we know our main mission is to keep the Rocket name alive.”
The project is slated for release in less than two weeks, on Aug. 4. Fans first learned about the new album, which serves as Quavo’s sophomore lyrical offering, in April. At the time, the “Workin Me” artist disclosed that the EP was crafted in honor of Takeoff. “I’m fueled by the Rocket,” he said in an interview.
Last month, on June 18, Quavo, Offset, YRN Lingo, and family and friends gathered on what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday. “Miss you, bro, so much. I wish I could talk to you and let you know that I got momma and Heaven and let you hear the new music I made. D**n, dawg, you was my biggest fan, and you showed it. I love you [for life] and back, twin! I’mma see you again,” wrote Huncho as he shared several photos of his nephew. Across social media, a flood of tributes poured out for the late emcee, who was fatally wounded when gunshots rang out at a party in November 2022.
