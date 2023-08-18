Quavo‘s assistant, who was one of three people wounded in the shooting that killed Takeoff, filed a lawsuit against the venue on Wednesday (Aug. 16) for allegedly failing to provide adequate security and engaging in negligence before and after the matter.

Joshua Washington, who was shot on his right side by the stray bullets, is suing 810 Billiards and Bowling, its owners and property managers. According to the lawsuit, obtained by Billboard, the defendants “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hours controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.” The court document also noted that “no security personnel or personnel from the venue responded or otherwise attempted to deter or end the violence” while the shooting was taking place. Takeoff’s mother also filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the venue of similar malpractices, which included the failure to provide proper security.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private event in the Houston, Texas bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. The Houston Police Department revealed that an argument over a dice game is what led to the incident; however, Sgt. Michael Burrow confirmed that Takeoff was not a part of the argument. “The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” he said during press conference at the time. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Patrick Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on murder charges.